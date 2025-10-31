Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Business

The sale of Mainland opens the door for Fonterra to shine – Jamie Gray

Jamie Gray
Opinion by
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Business reporter, NZ Herald

Fonterra's sale of its consumer businesses include its Mainland and Anchor brands. Photo / RNZ

Fonterra's sale of its consumer businesses include its Mainland and Anchor brands. Photo / RNZ

THE FACTS

  • Fonterra’s farmers approved the sale of Mainland to Lactalis for $4.22 billion.
  • The sale will provide the average farmer with about $400,000 tax-free, and Fonterra with $1 billion for projects.
  • Fonterra will now focus on its Ingredients and Foodservice businesses, aiming for further growth.

If, as expected, the sale of Mainland goes through next year, Fonterra will have cast off the last vestige of businesses that have been holding it back.

This week, Fonterra’s farmers gave the dairy co-op an opportunity to shine by voting for the sale of its consumer and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save