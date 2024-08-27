Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The right to disconnect from your boss’ pointless after-hours messages: Would Australia’s new law take off in New Zealand?

John Weekes
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Just when you thought you'd finally got home from work, the boss messages you. If you're in Australia, you can now legally refuse to monitor, read or respond to that message. Photo / 123RF

Just when you thought you'd finally got home from work, the boss messages you. If you're in Australia, you can now legally refuse to monitor, read or respond to that message. Photo / 123RF

You have the right to remain silent - and to not answer your phone at all outside office hours, according to Australia’s new “right-to-disconnect” laws.

The law, which became effective in Australia this week, meant

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business