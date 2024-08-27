Just when you thought you'd finally got home from work, the boss messages you. If you're in Australia, you can now legally refuse to monitor, read or respond to that message. Photo / 123RF
You have the right to remain silent - and to not answer your phone at all outside office hours, according to Australia’s new “right-to-disconnect” laws.
The law, which became effective in Australia this week, meantstaff at non-small business employers could refuse to monitor, read or respond to contact or attempted contact outside their working hours, unless doing so was unreasonable.
“I don’t know of any intent for it to be introduced, and with the flavour of the Government we’ve got in at the moment, I can’t see it being high on their priority list,” New Zealand employment law advocate Danny Gelb told the Herald.
He said it would be difficult to apply to “mom-and-pop” business with few employees.
Australia’s Fair Work Ombudsman defines a non-small business employer as one with 15 or more employees at a given time.