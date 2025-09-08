The Murdoch succession fight is over. So what does Lachlan control?

Fox Corporation

Fox News, with its polarising anchors and right-leaning content, has been the most-watched television network in prime time, according to Nielsen. Photo / Hiroko Masuike, The New York Times

What’s in it:

Fox News Media

Fox Entertainment

Fox Sports

Contracts with local affiliate stations

Tubi Media Group, which operates Tubi, a free streaming service

What does it earn?

Total revenue for the fiscal year that ended June 30 topped US$16b, a record for the company. Net income was US$2.29b.

What’s notable:

The television news, broadcast and sports arm of the media empire is by far the more profitable of the two Murdoch companies. It traces its origins to a 1985 deal by Rupert Murdoch to acquire 20th Century Fox, the movie studio.

He built that business into a broadcast behemoth now indelibly tied to politics and culture. Since Memorial Day, Fox News, with its polarising anchors and right-leaning content, has been the most-watched television network in prime time, according to Nielsen. Advertising revenue for the corporation also grew in the fiscal year that ended in June, increasing by 26% to US$7b.

Another jewel of the portfolio is Fox Sports, which broadcast this year’s Super Bowl and streamed the game on Tubi. The tie-up helped make Super Bowl 59 the most watched of all time, with 127.7 million viewers. Although the network will not air football’s biggest game in 2026, it has secured the rights to broadcast the Fifa men’s World Cup beginning next June. That event’s final game is the most-watched sporting event in the world.

And Fox Corp. is expanding its reach to more fledgling properties. In June, Fox announced that Tubi, the free streaming service with hundreds of thousands of movies and television episodes, had exceeded 100 million monthly active users. Last month, Fox Corp. expanded its digital footprint, releasing Fox One, a paid streaming service that includes programming from Fox’s broadcast and cable properties; and in June acquired Caliente TV, a sports streaming service in Mexico.

News Corp

Under the buyout, Lachlan Murdoch will effectively control the family businesses, Fox Corporation and News Corp. Photo / Vincent Alban, The New York Times

What’s in it:

The Wall Street Journal and other Dow Jones publications

and other Dow Jones publications HarperCollins

The New York Post

Realtor.com

The Times , The Sunday Times and The Sun in Britain

, and in Britain The Australian and other newspapers in Australia

What does it earn?

Total revenue for the fiscal year that ended June 30 was nearly US$8.5b. Net income was US$648 million.

What’s notable:

Murdoch entered the US media market in the 1970s with a string of newspaper acquisitions, including The New York Post. A flurry of sales and purchases took place over the next several decades, but a robust portfolio remains: international news, book publishing and digital real estate services.

Under the News Corp umbrella is Dow Jones, an asset that includes The Wall Street Journal and the businesses Risk & Compliance and Dow Jones Energy that provide analysis and risk protection insights. The corporation also provides digital and print news, with publications including The Times and The Sunday Times in Britain. The New York Post announced in August that it would expand in 2026 to include a California newspaper, The California Post.

HarperCollins, the publishing giant, is a big contributor to the business. Book publishing revenue hit US$2.1b in the year through June, the division’s second-best year for revenue.

And News Corp also has a foot in the housing market, with a majority stake in Move Inc., a real estate listing company that operates Realtor.com. Despite a sluggish year for the housing market in the United States, Realtor.com’s revenue grew for the third consecutive quarter. The company recently announced the acquisition of Zenlist, a service that matches agents to clients in home searches.

News Corp also owns the British tabloid newspaper The Sun, a number of national and regional Australian newspapers and the news channel Sky News Australia.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Emmett Lindner

Photographs by: Eric Lee, Hiroko Masuike and Vincent Alban

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES