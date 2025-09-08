Murdoch family resolves succession fight, settling dispute on control of media assets

The eldest daughter, Prudence, has had little involvement in the family business, but children James and Elisabeth are known as more politically centrist.
Friction over the future of the holdings – a stable that includes Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and a host of British and Australian media – had been the inspiration for the hit TV series Succession.
“New trusts will be established for the benefit of Lachlan Murdoch, Grace Murdoch and Chloe Murdoch,” said a press release that identified Rupert and his two half-sisters as “remaining beneficiary trusts”.
Meanwhile, “the departing beneficiaries” will “cease to be beneficiaries in any trust holding shares in News Corp or Fox Corporation”.
-Agence France-Presse