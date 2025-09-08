Murdoch family resolves succession fight, settling dispute on control of media assets

Rupert Murdoch's children settled a legal dispute over control of News Corp and Fox Corp. Photo / Getty Images

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Rupert Murdoch's children settled a legal dispute over control of News Corp and Fox Corp. Photo / Getty Images

Rupert Murdoch’s children have reached a settlement in the legal dispute over control of the right-wing media mogul’s companies, News Corp and Fox Corp announced on Monday (Tuesday NZ time).

The agreement resolves litigation after some siblings had contested Murdoch’s effort to install as successor his son Lachlan, who shares his father’s political orientation.

But a Nevada court had blocked the 94-year-old’s effort.

The new deal establishes a trust to replace the Murdoch Family Trust that had included all the siblings and half-siblings.

Under the agreement, Prudence MacLeod, Elisabeth Murdoch and James Murdoch will receive cash based on equity sales and cease to have holdings in either media company.