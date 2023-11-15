Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The legal baggage awaiting Lachlan Murdoch at Fox

Financial Times
7 mins to read
Lachlan Murdoch is taking over Fox at a time when the company faces several lawsuits. Photo / FT montage, Getty Images

Lachlan Murdoch is taking over Fox at a time when the company faces several lawsuits. Photo / FT montage, Getty Images

After decades at the helm of Fox and News Corp as chair of their boards, Rupert Murdoch will this week cede direct control of his media empire to his son Lachlan — passing along not

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business