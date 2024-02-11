Voyager 2023 media awards
Sun & Set: The Kiwi company combining a dry shampoo and sunblock

Madison Reidy
By
4 mins to read
Entrepreneur Ella Gibb launched her sun-protective dry shampoo Sun Powder in late January.

Entrepreneur Ella Gibb moved to Australia’s Sunshine Coast to make her beauty dream a reality, but she says there’s no better place to start a business than this side of the Tasman.

What is Sun

