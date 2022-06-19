Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The Great Resignation: Who is winning from the labour market squeeze?

5 minutes to read
Strategic Pay chief executive Cathy Hendry. Photo / Supplied

Strategic Pay chief executive Cathy Hendry. Photo / Supplied

Tamsyn Parker
By
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

With the shortage of workers in nearly every sector you would think it was those at the top end that would be benefiting most when it comes to their pay packets.

But not so, say

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.