Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The Ex-Files with Jeremy Sutton: ‘My ex is using a trust to pay less child support’

By Jeremy Sutton
9 mins to read
"After we separated, my ex-husband set up a commercial cleaning business that appears to be very profitable."

"After we separated, my ex-husband set up a commercial cleaning business that appears to be very profitable."

OPINION:

As we say goodbye to 2023 and welcome in 2024, it’s a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business