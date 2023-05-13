Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The Ex-Files: Jeremy Sutton on the spouse who took $15k from Sharesies kids’ account to treat himself

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
In Sharesies Kids Accounts, children are the beneficial owners of the investments. Photo / File

In Sharesies Kids Accounts, children are the beneficial owners of the investments. Photo / File

OPINION

Q: Last month my husband withdrew $15,000 from our kids Sharesies account to buy himself a new e-bike.

He did this without discussing it with me first and I’m really upset about it.

He

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business