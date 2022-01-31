Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The Ex-Files: Jeremy Sutton on what happens when intermittent relationships break up

5 minutes to read
Intermittent relationships which break up can make it trickier to work out how to divide relationship property. Photo / File

Intermittent relationships which break up can make it trickier to work out how to divide relationship property. Photo / File

NZ Herald
By Jeremy Sutton

OPINION:

Q: My partner and I had been together for four years, but during this time we've spent weeks, and even months apart. Now we're looking at separating, but we aren't sure whether the length

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.