Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The Ex-Files: Jeremy Sutton on separation where one party purchases the family home off the other

By Jeremy Sutton
4 mins to read
An official valuer should be used when one party wants to buy the house off the other in a separation. Photo / 123rf

An official valuer should be used when one party wants to buy the house off the other in a separation. Photo / 123rf

OPINION:

Q: I am going through a nasty separation. We have not talked to each other for nine months. My ex wants to buy me out of the family home, and is trying to say

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business