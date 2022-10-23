Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The Ex-Files: Jeremy Sutton on how gambling and violence can impact divorce

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
What happens in a divorce if one partner has gambled away the family's assets? Photo / Christine Cornege

What happens in a divorce if one partner has gambled away the family's assets? Photo / Christine Cornege

OPINION:

Q: I found out that my husband is gambling on horses. I had no prior knowledge of it, but from what I know, he has squandered away much of our retirement savings. He occasionally

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business