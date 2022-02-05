Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The Ex-Files: Jeremy Sutton on dividing the family home when one person wants to stay

5 minutes to read
Photo / 123RF

Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By Jeremy Sutton

OPINION:

Q: My husband and I separated eight months ago. I have stayed in our family home while he's been renting but now he wants to sell our home. I can't afford to buy him

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.