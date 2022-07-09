Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The Ex-Files: Jeremy Sutton on dividing a joint business

6 minutes to read
Businesses are relationship property so need to be shared in a separation. Photo / 123RF

Businesses are relationship property so need to be shared in a separation. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By Jeremy Sutton

OPINION:

Q. My partner and I are separating after nine years together and are not on good terms right now. I have my own business which I started seven years ago. My partner had his My partner has been involved in the administrative side of the business, while I have been client-facing. He wants access to all the client files. I am very uncomfortable with this, mainly because confidentiality of my client's files is critical, and I don't trust my partner right now. My partner also enjoys the freedom of being self-employed and wants to continue in the business. I am not sure how to go about this, but I do not see that we can continue. How do couples normally handle this process?

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.