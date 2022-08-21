Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The Ex-Files: Jeremy Sutton on delays in Family Court decision-making

5 minutes to read
It can take some time for decisions to go through the Family Court when there are complicated cases of relationship property break-up.

It can take some time for decisions to go through the Family Court when there are complicated cases of relationship property break-up.

NZ Herald

OPINION:

Q: This month, I had a three-day hearing for a relationship property case which had been going on for four years. I expected the Judge to make a final decision at the end of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.