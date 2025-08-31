Advertisement
The Ex-Files: How do I get my share of the family home when it’s owned by a trust?

By Jeremy Sutton
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

When separating, knowing the rules on property division can save stress and money. Photo / 123rf

Opinion by Jeremy Sutton
Jeremy Sutton is a barrister and family lawyer at Bastion Chambers.

THE FACTS

  • The division of trust property is complex; legal advice is needed to resolve these issues.
  • The Property (Relationships) Act 1976 doesn’t apply to trust-owned assets, complicating claims to the family home.
  • A constructive trust claim may be possible due to contributions, but success is challenging and evidence-dependent.

Q: I was with my husband for 18 years and we have three children. When we started our relationship, my husband’s home was owned by a trust. The trust also owns my husband’s business, which he has worked in throughout our relationship. I also helped with the business

