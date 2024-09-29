Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Ex-Files with Jeremy Sutton: Is your KiwiSaver relationship property?

By Jeremy Sutton
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
You can withdraw your KiwiSaver to fund a relationship property settlement through the Family Court.

You can withdraw your KiwiSaver to fund a relationship property settlement through the Family Court.

OPINION

My partner and I have been together for five years. While I have put 8% of my salary into KiwiSaver, my partner has also been in a high-income job but has not been contributing to KiwiSaver. I have been contributing to KiwiSaver for 15 years. My partner has been

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business