Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

The ex-files: Bitcoin and breakups - how does it work?

5 minutes to read
Cryptocurrency is a new issue that is becoming more common for separating couples. Photo / 123RF

Cryptocurrency is a new issue that is becoming more common for separating couples. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: Jeremy Sutton

OPINION:

Q: My wife got interested in bitcoin while we were together. Over the last couple of years, she invested a lot of money into it. As far as I could tell, it was pretty

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.