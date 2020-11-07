Website of the Year

Business

The downfall of Eric Watson: 60 days inside 'squalid' UK prison

10 minutes to read

London's squalid Pentonville Prison will be Eric Watson's home for 60 days. Photo/supplied

Jane Phare
By:

Jane Phare is a senior business reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Embattled Kiwi businessman Eric Watson has been unceremoniously forced to swap his Playboy-style life of luxury for a squalid prison cell in London's dilapidated Pentonville Prison. Jane Phare reports on the longest two months of

