The dish on getting rid of your Sky dish: Are you even allowed to do it?

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
For a $50 fee, Sky will send someone to your place to remove your dish - but it will not remove any mount or bracket, or cabling. The same $50 fee applies if you’ve removed the dish yourself but want Sky to collect it.

Here’s a renovation question for the streaming generation.

What can you do with your Sky TV dish, if you’ve decided to ditch the firm’s broadcast service? (Which could mean going free-to-air and apps only, or

