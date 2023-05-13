The dish on getting rid of your Sky dish: Are you even allowed to do it?

For a $50 fee, Sky will send someone to your place to remove your dish - but it will not remove any mount or bracket, or cabling. The same $50 fee applies if you’ve removed the dish yourself but want Sky to collect it.

Here’s a renovation question for the streaming generation.

What can you do with your Sky TV dish, if you’ve decided to ditch the firm’s broadcast service? (Which could mean going free-to-air and apps only, or buying Sky’s new Sky Pod, which delivers all of its channels via the internet.)

Sky’s terms and conditions says it owns all items provided for an installation, from the dish on your roof to cables to your decoder.

The good news is that the pay TV broadcaster is relaxed about you removing the dish yourself.

“The customer is free to remove and dispose of the dish themselves,” a spokeswoman told the Herald.

For a $50 fee, Sky will send someone to your place to remove your dish - but it will not remove any mount or bracket, or cabling.

The same $50 fee applies if you’ve removed the dish yourself but want Sky to collect it.

Earlier this month, Sky confirmed that it maintains ownership of its new Sky Box and Sky Pod, notwithstanding the $200 and $100 upfront payments charged respectively for each bit of hardware.

That means a Box or Pod has to be returned if you cancel your contract, rather than being used as a conduit for free-to-air TV and apps only - as some did with the old Vodafone TV.







