Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The digital democracy dividend: How AI could improve local government - Nick Clark

By Nick Clark
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

When elected representatives lack the ability to scrutinise complex proposals effectively, they become dependent on staff recommendations rather than exercising robust independent judgement. Photo / Warren Buckland

When elected representatives lack the ability to scrutinise complex proposals effectively, they become dependent on staff recommendations rather than exercising robust independent judgement. Photo / Warren Buckland

Opinion by Nick Clark
Nick Clark is a Senior Fellow at The New Zealand Initiative (www.nzinitiative.org.nz).

THE FACTS

  • Councillors face overwhelming workloads, struggling to scrutinise complex proposals effectively, leading to dependency on staff recommendations.
  • AI could enhance councillors’ analytical capabilities, providing summaries and insights to improve decision-making and oversight.
  • Pilot programmes and training are needed to implement AI tools effectively, ensuring councillors remain in control.

Picture this scenario: It is a Friday afternoon. A councillor receives a 600-page agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. Among the technical reports, planning documents and financial statements lies a critical decision about her community’s future.

She has the weekend to make sense of everything while juggling her day job

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business