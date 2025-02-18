Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The Cook Islands/China strategic partnership is a huge diplomatic failure - Richard Prebble

By
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown, left, and Foreign Affairs Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters in Rarotonga. Photo / RNZ Pacific / Eleisha Foon

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown, left, and Foreign Affairs Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters in Rarotonga. Photo / RNZ Pacific / Eleisha Foon

Opinion by Richard PrebbleLearn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The New Zealand government was unaware of the Cook Islands Prime Minister’s negotiations with China.
  • China’s influence in the Cook Islands grows due to providing desired assistance, unlike New Zealand.
  • Diplomatic success in the Pacific relies on personal relationships and local knowledge, not just qualifications.

I am incredulous. It is claimed that although Cook Islanders are New Zealanders our Government did not know what the Cook Island Prime Minister was negotiating with China.

Nothing is secret in the Pacific. It is deep in Pacific culture. In the village, everyone knows everything.

Our

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business