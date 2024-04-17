Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The Bitcoin halving is imminent and here’s why you should be paying attention - Ben Rose

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Ark Invest CIO Cathie Wood believes Bitcoin will one day be a US$20 trillion asset. In this interview she explains how ETFs and the halving event are boosting Bitcoin’s price expectations. Video / Carson Bluck

EXPLAINER

Bitcoin has been making headlines lately thanks to the introduction of Bitcoin ETFs in the US, record high pricing and the upcoming Bitcoin halving. For those uninitiated in the world of cryptocurrency,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business