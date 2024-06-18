Security staff guard the One33 brothel at 133 Vincent St. Photo / Michael Craig

An Auckland brothel director is camped out in the foyer of the business in a bitter dispute with the building’s owner, former local Law Society president Tony Bouchier.

Aartisha Kumar claims Bouchier is trying to illegally evict the One33 brothel from 133 Vincent St, and has been occupying the premises since Monday.

But Bouchier says One33 owes $177,000 in unpaid rent and insurance, dating back to the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The brothel never negotiated a Covid rent break as it claims, and has been legally served with a Property Law Act notice, he said.

