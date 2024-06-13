Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s mammoth pay package

Elon Musk had asked Tesla investors to approve a legal move of the company to Texas. Photo / Haiyun Jiang, The New York Times

Tesla shareholders have voted in favour of a US$56 billion ($90b) pay package for chief executive Elon Musk.

Shareholders this morning have also approved a measure to move Tesla’s legal home from Delaware to Texas.

Musk’s 2018 pay package was nullified in January.

Tesla then relied on a legal principle known as “ratification”, when a shareholder vote can cement the validity of a corporate action.

New Zealanders were among those voting on the compensation issue.

A Sharesies spokeswoman told the Herald about 50,000 of its users own Tesla shares with a total value around $120 million.

The results relating to Musk’s pay and the Texas move were announced at Tesla’s annual meeting in Austin this morning, New Zealand time.

