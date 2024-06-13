Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s mammoth pay package

Tesla shareholders have voted in favour of a US$56 billion ($90b) pay package for chief executive Elon Musk.
Shareholders this morning have also approved a measure to move Tesla’s legal home from Delaware to Texas.
Musk’s 2018 pay package was nullified in January.
Tesla then relied on a legal principle known as “ratification”, when a shareholder vote can cement the validity of a corporate action.
New Zealanders were among those voting on the compensation issue.
A Sharesies spokeswoman told the Herald about 50,000 of its users own Tesla shares with a total value around $120 million.
The results relating to Musk’s pay and the Texas move were announced at Tesla’s annual meeting in Austin this morning, New Zealand time.
MORE TO COME