Tesla exceeds expectations as its EV sales start to rebound

Tesla had a better-than-expected second quarter for car sales.
The company said it delivered about 444,000 vehicles to customers in the second quarter, down about 5% year-over-year but a 15% increase from the first quarter - and more than forecast by Wall Street analysts, who generally expected less than 440,000. Tesla shares rallied more than 10% on the news.
The sales numbers mark a “comeback performance” from Tesla after a disastrous first quarter, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said.
“After what’s been a very choppy six months, the mojo is back in the Tesla story,” he said.
There was a consensus view that Tesla would miss Wall Street analysts’ estimates, Ives added, making the second-quarter sales “surprising to even the most bullish investors”. Company observers had been weighing the effects of high interest rates and weaker consumer sentiment about electric vehicles.