Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Telcos increase parental leave perks in tight job market - how they compare

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
Photo / 123rf

Photo / 123rf

Spark is the latest telco to offer more generous parental leave provisions in what remains a tight tech job market.

The telco’s new Whakapuāwai programme sees a staff member receive 100 per cent of their

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business