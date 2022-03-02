Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Telcos cracking down on sim card hijacking, again - why this time is different

3 minutes to read
Sim card fraud sees a scammer take over your mobile phone number - so you lose access to it while they use it to help gain access to your bank account. Photo / 123rf

Sim card fraud sees a scammer take over your mobile phone number - so you lose access to it while they use it to help gain access to your bank account. Photo / 123rf

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Mobile phone companies are making another attempt to crack down on sim card fraud, otherwise known as sim-card hijacking, or sim swap attack.

It's where someone approaches Spark, Vodafone or 2degrees, pretending to be you.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.