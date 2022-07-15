Companies have a range of solutions to keep staff safe as Omicron case numbers increase in the community. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Telcos and big tech companies are laying down the law to staff as Omicron cases surge.

"We're reiterating to our people the key control measures we have in place to ensure they are top of mind for staff," says Chorus spokesman Steve Pettigrew.

"For example, staying at home if staff are sick is non-negotiable. From a sniffle to a sore throat to a full-on head cold, we want people to rest up at home if they don't feel well."

Mask wearing remains optional, "But we encourage people to wear a mask where and when it feels right for them."

The UFB network operator has also added two wellbeing days per year.

Vodafone: Reinforcing need to recover

"We wrote to all Vodafone staff on Wednesday to remind them of what's already in place to keep them and their teams well," Vodafone spokesman Matthew Flood said.

"We also reinforced the importance of taking the time to properly recover from any illness before returning to work.

"Our expectation is that no one should be working whilst unwell, and the best thing you can do to reduce the risk of long Covid is to rest and recover."

Datacom: Fogging, mask requirement

"Datacom is continuing to encourage our people to rest at home if they are unwell and to work from home if anyone in their family or household is unwell.

"When in the office, people are required to wear masks when not sitting at their desk and regular cleaning and fogging of our facilities continues to take place."

Fogging is wide-area spraying of disinfectant.

2degrees: Ventilation

"We are really fortunate to have a building with world-class ventilation as part of our WELL certification," 2degrees spokesman Quentin Reade says.

The telco's headquarters has just become the first New Zealand office to gain WELL Building Standard certification for meeting a set of social, physical and environmental standards accredited by the American National Standards Institute.

Part of the certification process involved installing air quality monitors, including CO2 detectors. Elevated levels of carbon dioxide - produced when we exhale - indicate poor ventilation, which heightens the risk of Covid spread.

"We already have an extensive work-from-home programme, with most people working at least a few days a week from home, which naturally minimises physical contact," Reade says.

"We have also reiterated to staff that in the face of a new wave, we expect them to stay home if they are unwell or feel unsafe, and that their health and the health of their colleagues is paramount."

Reade added, "Because of all the precautions we already have, we haven't felt the need to introduce mandates, but we will continue to monitor and modify our policies as this progresses."