Business

Tears and 'big shock': Lovely by Skin Institute staff greeted by liquidators

Aimee Shaw
By
5 mins to read
Staff say no prior warning of Lovely by Skin Institute's liquidation was given. Photo / Google Images

When Lovely by Skin Institute staff turned up to work this week, liquidators were waiting.

And the staff were told they'd lost their jobs.

Other staff received calls from PwC saying the beauty clinic chain

