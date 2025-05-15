Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Te Pāti Māori should leave Parliament voluntarily – Matthew Hooton

By
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opinion by Matthew HootonLearn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi face a three-week suspension for breaking parliamentary rules.
  • They led a haka that violated the two-and-a-half sword-lengths rule during a debate.
  • Parliament will decide next week on the suspension, which includes a loss of three weeks’ pay.

Is it too much to ask Te Pāti Māori to at least act with the same integrity as Sinn Féin, the political wing of the Irish republican movement?

Like Te Pāti Māori (TPM) in Aotearoa, Sinn Féin rejects the Crown’s sovereignty over Northern Ireland and, before 1937,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business