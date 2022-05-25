Voyager 2021 media awards
Tauranga's LawVu joins Ardern's US tour, expands with Seattle office after $37m raise

3 minutes to read
LawVu co-founders Tim Boyne (left) and Sam Kidd. Photo / File

Chris Keall
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Tauranga-based legal software startup LawVu will join Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for a Seattle meeting with Microsoft president Brad Smith and other executives at the tech giant.

A total of five tech companies will be

