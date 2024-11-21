Advertisement
Tauhara geothermal station finally opens after delays and cost increases

By Ian Llewellyn
NZME.·
3 mins to read
The Tauhara geothermal plant has opened after a number of headaches.

After a series of delays, cost increases and engineering headaches, Contact’s new geothermal power station at Tauhara formally opened on Friday.

Once fully operational, the plant near Taupō will have a total capacity of 174 megawatts (MW). It is a crucial part of Contact’s plans to increase its geothermal assets.

