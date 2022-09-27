The Statesman at 1 Parliament St, from where a tenant was evicted. Photo / Supplied

The Statesman at 1 Parliament St, from where a tenant was evicted. Photo / Supplied

A filmmaker has been evicted from an upmarket Auckland apartment after neighbours complained of anti-social behaviour including allegations of takeaway theft from the lobby.

Teimouraz Tsiklaouri lived in an apartment at The Statesman on Parliament St near the High Court but his tenancy was terminated because of the way he and his associates behaved.

"A person associated with the apartment is alleged to have attempted to steal another apartment occupant's takeaway food delivery from the lobby," a Tenancy Tribunal decision said.

"Occupants of neighbouring apartments have complained of anti-social behaviour incidents associated with the premises since the tenancy began on July 28."

There were complaints of shouting and banging noises from inside the apartment and from the common areas, the tribunal decision added.

"The apartment's balcony sliding door glass was broken. There have been reports of the tenant's partner screaming and using foul language on multiple occasions outside the building, in the common areas and in the apartment itself," adjudicator Robert Kee's ruling said.

Another building occupant claimed a cannabis odour emanated from the unit and a drug detector dog had positively indicated the presence of drugs just outside the apartment.

The unit is owned by Susan Jacqueline Plummer and Martin John Plummer who now have possession.

The anti-social incidents were worse and more numerous at the start of the tenancy when the police attended "in numbers", the tribunal noted.

Tsiklaouri said he was resigned to his tenancy ending but wanted sufficient time to find a new place. He agreed to the order ending his tenancy on September 1.

The tribunal was prepared to accede to his request. The landlords said they agreed that he could move out earlier if he wanted to.

But there was also concern about the continuation of antisocial behaviour "and especially if the tenant's partner Sheena Puru returns to the premises".

Police trespassed her from the building but the tenant had since permitted her to enter the premises in breach of the order, the tribunal said.

Tsiklaouri said he did not realise he was facilitating a criminal offence by not ensuring she was not in the building.

He assured the tribunal he would not let her in next time.

The Companies Office showed Tsiklaouri is a director and shareholder of Love Above Limited, previously known as Crackhead Film.

The address given for him was in west Auckland's Henderson.

Love Above is listed as a motion picture film or tape production business.