Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Synlait completes trifecta with capital raise

4 minutes to read

Synlait's share placement has resolved a number of issues for the dairy processor. Photo / NZ Herald

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

Synlait Milk's capital raising completes a successful trifecta for the dairy processor.

The placement follows the resolution last week of a long-running legal dispute and the signing of a large customer for its new plant

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.