Sustainable Business and Finance: Start-up Neocrete using volcanic ash to lower concrete’s carbon footprint

By Bill Bennett
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Neocrete’s co-founders, Zarina Bazoeva (CEO) and Matt Kennedy-Good (President).

Neocrete co-founder Matt Kennedy-Good says his company’s mission is to reduce worldwide carbon emissions by 1%.

He plans to do this by tackling the emissions that come from the concrete industry. Traditional concrete is made with cement, which is carbon intensive and makes up 8% of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions.

