Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Survey of building suppliers reveals staggering inflation

4 minutes to read
New housing on Kelvin Pl, Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

New housing on Kelvin Pl, Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Just as the Commerce Commission's building sector probe begins, 28 per cent price rises in products for residential and commercial work are being clocked.

The EBOSS Q4 construction supply chain update found 16 per cent

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.