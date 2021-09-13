Surprise new NZX listing in $250m IPO: Fabric Property to trade from next month

Fabric is to buy 110 Carlton Gore Rd, being built by Mansons TCLM. Photo / supplied

Fabric is to buy 110 Carlton Gore Rd, being built by Mansons TCLM. Photo / supplied

A new property company will be listed on the NZX and begin trading in less than a month after a $250 million initial public offering was announced today.

In a surprise statement to the market today, it was announced that Fabric Property will begin trading on October 6, seeking to raise $250m and specialise in the office sector.

There will be no general offer to the public and the deal is conditional on at least $250m being raised by Fabric and the demerger from Stride Property occurring.

NZX-listed Stride Property Group announced the new office fund, saying the business was now a wholly-owned subsidiary but it would be separately listed.

The company owns 10 office buildings in Auckland and Wellington and has struck an agreement to buy a Newmarket property from Mansons TCLM.

That is the $250 million One Ten Carlton Gore Rd in Newmarket.

Stride established Fabric as a subsidiary last November, it announced.

Stride shareholders will get shares in Fabric and own about a quarter of the company once the offer is done.

"The demerger and the creation of a new Stride product in the form of an NZX listed office fund is a continuation of Stride's strategy of creating sector-specific products managed by Stride Investment Management to provide a differentiated investment opportunity for investors," it said.

Stride already manages Diversified NZ Property Trust, a wholesale property fund that owns four retail shopping centres as well as Investore Property, an NZX-listed entity that owns large-format retail assets and Industre Property.

Assets include Massey's NorthWest shopping centre, Lower Hutt's Queensgate which is being rebuilt and 215 Lambton Quay in Wellington.

Culum Manson at One Ten Carlton Gore which Fabric is buying. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Stride already has about $3b assets under management, earns an annual income fee of $25.1m (last year $6.8m) and said in May it had done particularly well.

Permission has been sought from the NZX to list Fabric on the main board.

"Members of the public wishing to subscribe for offer shares must be allocated shares by an NZX firm under the broker firm offer, or must be offered offer shares under the Stride shareholder offer," today's announcement said.

The offer will only be made to institutional investors and existing investors in Stride.

Goldman Sachs NZ is the arranger and bookrunner. Craigs Investment Partners, Forsyth Barr and Goldman Saches NZ are lead managers.

A product disclosure statement and other details on the offer is at www.shareoffer.co.nz/fabric

That site says today the product disclosure statement is to be lodged today.

The institutional and bookbuild process will be next Tuesday. Settlement and allotment of shares will be on October 5 and trading is expected to start the next day.

Stride shares are today trading at $2.62, giving it a market cap of $1.2b.