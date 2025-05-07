280-room Rydges Wellington, 75 Featherston St, central city;
263-room BreakFree on Cashel Christchurch, 165 Cashel St, central city;
84-room Sofitel Queenstown Hotel and Spa, 8 Duke St.
NZ Hotel Holdings says it is transforming New Zealand’s destinations for the long-term benefit of New Zealanders but now its portfolio is to be sold.
When, in July 2019, the NZ Super Fund bought into what was then a $300m portfolio, direct investments head Will Goodwin said that allowed exposure to the fast-growing tourism sector and would support the industry.
“New Zealand needs additional hotel accommodation to support both growing domestic tourism and international arrivals,” Goodwin said then.
Brett Russell of Russell Group is at a hotel conference in Adelaide. Yesterday, he indicated an appetite for the seven hotels.
“While the New Zealand market is still improving, the global market is strong for the tourism sector. The InterContinental sale proves there is a high demand for quality assets in New Zealand. The NZ Super Fund understands the investment market and the opportunity to divest at the right number.”
A Super Fund spokesman said yesterday it was not that entity’s decision to sell.
“We are just one shareholder, albeit the largest,” he said, referring to an 80% stake.
Russell said the decision to sell was a “joint” one.
“Things change and we need to be able to react to the market.”
Last year, Russell announced he and Canterbury partner Mainland Capital would refurbish the abandoned former Noah’s/Rydges Hotel in the central city.
However, that deal didn’t involve NZ Hotel Holdings.