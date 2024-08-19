Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Suncorp CEO Jimmy Higgins sees insurance premium hikes continuing to surpass the inflation rate

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Suncorp New Zealand chief executive Jimmy Higgins warns it would be "game on again" with reinsurers if there were more floods like those in Auckland early last year.

Suncorp New Zealand chief executive Jimmy Higgins warns it would be "game on again" with reinsurers if there were more floods like those in Auckland early last year.

Insurance premium hikes are expected to keep putting upward pressure on headline inflation.

Suncorp New Zealand chief executive Jimmy Higgins expects the insurance giant to lift insurance premiums by a percentage in the “mid to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business