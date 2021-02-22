Summerset Group pushes up net profit 32% to make $230.8m - $221m in revaluations

Summerset vertical village, planned for Parnell. Photo / supplied

Retirement village owner-operator Summerset Group pushed up its bottom line profit 32 per cent but underlying profit fell 7 per cent when the company spent more during the pandemic.

Net profit after tax, which includes unrealised property revaluations, rose 32 per cent to $230.8 million but full-year underlying profit was $98.3m.

The bottom line uplift was driven by major revaluation rises of $221.1m.

Chief Executive Julian Cook said Summerset had a strong year, despite the pandemic.

"Summerset has maintained strong profitability and resilience throughout 2020," he said.

Expenditure on measures to keep residents safe from Covid increases in employee wages resulted in the underlying profit falling, he said.

The business developed 356 residences or units on nine sites despite the five-week construction shut down starting last March.

Summerset has 32 villages completed or under development. It claims to have the largest land bank in the sector.

Summerset now accommodates 6200 people, up from the previous year's 5500 people.