Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Summer questions: Kiwibank CEO Steve Jurkovich says the next phase of recovery may be even more challenging than 2021's lockdown

5 minutes to read
Kiwibank chief executive Steve Jurkovich. Photo / Supplied

Kiwibank chief executive Steve Jurkovich. Photo / Supplied

Tamsyn Parker
By
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

How would you describe 2021 for your business?

A really fascinating/interesting balance of challenges, volatility and trying to not get too distracted by factors we couldn't really influence. Previous turbulent times has led me to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.