Business

Summer questions: Credit chief Keith McLaughlin on planning for uncertainty

5 minutes to read
Centrix managing director Keith McLaughlin. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

Keith McLaughlin, managing director of credit bureau Centrix, says the Government needs to empower businesses and get out of their way and let them focus on growing.

How would you describe 2021 for your business?

