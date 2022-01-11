Summer questions: Cecilia Robinson on resetting our healthcare system

Cecilia Robinson. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Cecilia Robinson is the founder of Tend, MyFoodBag and Au Pair Link.

How would you describe 2021 for your business?

Hugely successful with strong foundations in place for the future. At Tend we are focusing on changing the landscape for healthcare in New Zealand because our tamariki don't deserve to inherit the current healthcare system. It's a 10 year strategy for a 100 year business.

How is your business planning to tackle 2022?

With vigour, clear focus and staying true to our purpose. We have a lot of exciting initiatives on the go and look forward to cracking into 2022 after a well-deserved break for the team.

What will be the major challenges and/or opportunities for your industry?

We're at the cusp of significant change in the healthcare sector. In a decade, any healthcare journey you have will start in your smartphone. The fact that it's common in health care to still send out recalls via physical post is mind-blowing (not in a good way) and our entire sector will need to reshape what they do to better meet their patient expectations.

What are two key things the Government should do for economic recovery?

1. They must put significant investment into our healthcare infrastructure and in our healthcare workforce. We need to be bold in our vision about what we want healthcare to look like in New Zealand because at present it is not anywhere close to meeting global standards.

2. The government must ensure that Auckland never again is put into lockdown.

What was the most interesting non-Covid story of 2021?

That Pharmac is finally under the lens and the systematic underfunding of medicines finally has focus on it. Here's to hoping that this scrutiny continues in 2022 and that both the government and opposition take note that there is radical change required in this sector to meet even the baseline of need for Kiwis.

What are your predictions for 2022?

I hate to be glum but I think we will end up in another extended lockdown. With the need for boosters and a healthcare infrastructure which is still very fragile I believe that these ingredients unfortunately may result in another long lockdown unless we commit significantly more resource to resolving these issues.

What would you rate as your greatest success in business?

Creating businesses that have driven significant positive change in their sectors, working alongside people I hugely admire and respect and doing it for the country that I love – New Zealand.

What series will you be streaming over the holidays?

Anything mind-numbing, our brains need a holiday and with three kids (including a 10-week-old), we are in desperate need of something to let us tune out.

What will you be eating over the holidays?

A lot of local New Zealand cuisine alongside beautiful local wine. We will be heading to all our favourite local places on Waiheke including 372, Tantalus and Oyster Inn to support the suffering hospitality community!