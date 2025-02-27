Strong lift in hiring activity in January, jobs data shows

Seek NZ country manager Rob Clark says he expects to see more optimism among hirers at the start of the year. Photo / 123rf

Hiring activity rose 4% in January after a difficult 2024, according to Seek’s Employment Report.

It was the strongest monthly growth since a 4% rise in July last year – one of only two increases in job ad volumes for the year.

Seek NZ country manager Rob Clark said it was good to see hiring activity rising.

“After six months of consistently falling job ads in the early half of 2024, the rate of decline in the past six months has slowed,” Clark said.

“While it was pleasing to see growth in January, it is a bit too early to say that volumes have stabilised.