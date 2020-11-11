Straker Translations shares explode on IBM deal

One-time paratrooper turned entrepreneur Grant Straker. Photo / Michael Craig

Shares in NZ-based, ASX-listed Straker Translations were up more than 80 per cent to A$1.64 following news of a two-year deal with IBM.

No dollar-value has been attached to the deal, but co-founder Grant Straker says the contract, which runs from January next year. is "transformative".

His company is increasing its headcount by a third to accommodate its new business with Big Blue.

Straker is currently advertising for 40 new positions. Around 10 will be in Gisborne, where the North Shore, Auckland-based company opened a satellite office for staff after cheaper housing.

Today's stock price jump, which takes Straker to an A$89m market cap, and surpasses its September 2018 listing price of A$1.51. However, it remains below its all-time high of A$2.10, hit in July just year.

Straker Translations, founded by one-time paratrooper Straker and his wife Merryn in 1999, has long had a relationship with IBM, using the US company's AI platform and cloud computing service.

But it became a two-way street last year when a Barcelona-based rival MMS (one of seven acquisitions of small translation players), which supplied Spanish translation services to IBM.

Now, from the New Year under the new deal, Straker's RAY platform will directly link to IBM's technology platforms to provide translation capabilities across 55 languages for Big Blue's Adaptive Translation Services.

In an ASX filing, Straker said the revenue generated by the deal would be "material" but also impossible to quantify at this point because of the nature of the deal, which will see remuneration based on time, and whatever volume of translation business it ends up generating.

Straker's financial year ends on March 31. The first impact of the expanded IBM business will be seen in the final quarter, Straker says.

There are number of free translation services, from Google and others, Straker says his company uses superior artificial intelligence, then fills in gaps with its secret sauce - an army of 13,000 crowdsourced humans.

Staker estimates the language translation market is worth some US57 billion per year, but says it's highly fragmented with hundreds of small players. Allying with a tech giant like IBM is one way for his company to stand above the crowd.