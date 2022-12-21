Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Storm clouds building for economy, BusinessNZ says

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
Kirk Hope says household spending is set to be slashed and mortgage-holding Kiwis could be in for a tough time. Photo / Michael Craig

Kirk Hope says household spending is set to be slashed and mortgage-holding Kiwis could be in for a tough time. Photo / Michael Craig

The New Zealand economy faces significant headwinds right out to 2024, the lobby group BusinessNZ said.

The latest BusinessNZ Planning Forecast showed that while things might look favourable at first, several factors were still cause

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business