Stocks advance on US inflation slowing, Ukraine ceasefire plan

Stock markets mostly rose on Wednesday on both sides of the Atlantic as investors shrugged off the latest US tariff moves to focus on cooling US inflation and a Ukraine ceasefire plan.
Global markets have endured severe swings this month as US President Donald Trump looks to ramp up pressure on global partners by imposing or threatening hefty duties on their goods, citing huge trade imbalances.
Markets have worried the tariffs could spark a surge in inflation and ruin chances that the US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates further.
But headline annual US consumer inflation slowed slightly to 2.8% in February, in the first full month of Donald Trump’s White House return.
That was slightly better than analysts were expecting.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, dipped to an annual rate of 3.1% as forecast.
“The inflation data are a bright spot in the Federal Reserve’s battle against rising prices. They reinforce the expectation of three rate cuts later in 2025,” said Jochen Stanzl, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.
“Sentiment on Wall Street is so negative that these positive inflation figures could spark a broader recovery in stock prices,” he added.
Stanzl said further developments in US trade policy could shift sentiment “as many investors link tariffs with higher inflation, which could soon undo the hard-won declines achieved by the Federal Reserve”.
In the latest move, sweeping 25% levies on all US aluminium and steel imports came into effect, hitting numerous nations from Brazil to South Korea, as well as the European Union.
Trump had threatened to double those on Canada after Ontario imposed an electricity surcharge on three US states, but he called that off after the province halted the charge.
The move brought swift ripostes from Canada, which announced nearly $21 billion in additional tariffs on US goods, while the EU said it would target $28 billion in US imports.