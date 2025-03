Stocks advance on US inflation slowing, Ukraine ceasefire plan

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, dipped to an annual rate of 3.1% as forecast.

“The inflation data are a bright spot in the Federal Reserve’s battle against rising prices. They reinforce the expectation of three rate cuts later in 2025,” said Jochen Stanzl, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

“Sentiment on Wall Street is so negative that these positive inflation figures could spark a broader recovery in stock prices,” he added.

Wall Street’s main stock indices shot higher at the start of trading with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rising 1.7%.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange this week. Photo / Michael Nagle, Bloomberg via Getty Images

But they had trouble holding onto the gains, with the Dow dipping into the red.

The “momentum has struggled to sustain itself”, said Daniela Sabin Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

“Equity indices have found limited buying interest to push significantly higher,” she added.

In Europe, Frankfurt stocks jumped 1.6%, while Paris gained 0.6% and London added 0.5%.

Analysts said support also came from Ukraine endorsing an American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, which was awaiting a response from Russia.

Stanzl said further developments in US trade policy could shift sentiment “as many investors link tariffs with higher inflation, which could soon undo the hard-won declines achieved by the Federal Reserve”.

In the latest move, sweeping 25% levies on all US aluminium and steel imports came into effect, hitting numerous nations from Brazil to South Korea, as well as the European Union.

Trump had threatened to double those on Canada after Ontario imposed an electricity surcharge on three US states, but he called that off after the province halted the charge.

The move brought swift ripostes from Canada, which announced nearly $21 billion in additional tariffs on US goods, while the EU said it would target $28 billion in US imports.

China vowed to strike back, but Brazil, Britain and Mexico held off taking countermeasures.

The on-off nature of Trump’s trade policies has fuelled uncertainty in markets, and has sent the VIX “fear index” of volatility to its highest level since August.

“Market volatility is rising as visibility (over tariffs) becomes cloudier by the day,” noted Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Analysts said high uncertainty in US stock markets made other regions more attractive as investors seek out stability.

“Investors are increasingly looking overseas as concerns mount over US stock valuations, monetary policy, and economic uncertainty,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo.

Asian markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday.

Key figures around 05.30 NZT

New York - Dow: DOWN less than 0.1% at 41,416.79 points

New York - S&P 500: UP 0.8 % at 5,613.78

New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 1.5 % at 17,697.31

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5% at 8,540.97 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6% at 7,988.96 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.6% at 22,676.41 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.1% at 36,819.09 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.8% at 23,600.31 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2% at 3,371.92 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0917 from $1.0915 on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2977 from $1.2954

Dollar/yen: UP at 148.35 yen from 147.70 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.14 pence from 84.26 pence

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 2.0 % at $70.94 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 2.2 % at $67.71 per barrel

