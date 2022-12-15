Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Stock Takes: What will 2023 hold for the markets?

Tamsyn Parker
By
9 mins to read
Vulcan Steel is seen as an attractive investment due to its international operations. Photo / Supplied

This year has been a tough one for investors with returns on equities and bonds being pummelled by inflation and steeply rising interest rates and experts don’t expect next year to suddenly get better.

John

