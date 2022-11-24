Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Stock Takes: What a 75-basis-point rate hike will mean for equities

Jamie Gray
By
6 mins to read
What will higher interest rates mean for the NZ sharemarket? Photo / File

What will higher interest rates mean for the NZ sharemarket? Photo / File

What will the Reserve Bank’s 75-basis-point rate hike mean for a sharemarket that has already suffered at the hands of higher interest rates?

High-yielding stocks and high-growth stocks have already taken a pounding this year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.